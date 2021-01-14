ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
ASC 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
ASL 23.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.88%)
AVN 91.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.13%)
BOP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
DGKC 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.39%)
EPCL 49.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
HUBC 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-9.17%)
JSCL 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 38.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.52%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
MLCF 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PPL 98.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.37%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 46.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
TRG 95.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.5%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,868 Decreased By ▼ -25.95 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,508 Decreased By ▼ -168.07 (-0.68%)
KSE100 45,989 Decreased By ▼ -102.61 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,178 Decreased By ▼ -108.47 (-0.56%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain's house prices fell 5.7pc in November as recovery proves fragile

  • Although Spaniards took out 6.7% more mortgages in November than in the same month of 2019, the data showed, mortgages' average value fell by 2.7%
  • The amount of rental homes available was 78% higher at end-2020 than when the year began.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

MADRID: House prices in Spain fell 5.7% in November compared to the previous year, the College of Notaries said on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic has depressed the real estate market and sellers lowered expectations amid a swelling housing stock.

Although Spaniards took out 6.7% more mortgages in November than in the same month of 2019, the data showed, mortgages' average value fell by 2.7%, as property prices dropped, buying power shrank and banks tightened lending policies.

With tourism limited and much of Spain's activity shifting online, the coronavirus has reduced demand for rental accommodation, two of Spain's largest property portals said earlier this week, forcing landlords to either lower rents or sell, which has dragged house prices down as the stock grew.

The amount of rental homes available was 78% higher at end-2020 than when the year began, property portal Idealista said on Tuesday, meaning rents in once red-hot real estate hubs like Madrid and Barcelona fell by 7.3% and 9.4% respectively.

Meanwhile, the average budget for rent declined 6.4% in Madrid and 11.6% in Barcelona between March and December, Fotocasa, another online real estate portal, has said.

It registered similar falls in rental prices for both cities in 2020.

Earlier this week, Spain's Registrars - who oversee transfers and certifications of real estate - noted that the number of mortgages taken out in November was the only positive annual variation since the pandemic struck, and followed six straight months of losses.

Spain GDP Spain's house prices Spain Economy

Spain's house prices fell 5.7pc in November as recovery proves fragile

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing from across LoC

Vandalism at Hindu temple: 12 cops dismissed, 33 face one-year suspension over negligence

Afghan forces foil ISIS plan to assassinate top US diplomat

Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

IHC restrains Naeem Bukhari from discharging duties as PTV chairman

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters