IGC cuts forecast for 2020/21 global corn production

LONDON: The International Grains Council (IGC) on Thursday cut its forecast for global corn (maize) production in the 2020/21 season reflecting diminished outlooks for crops in the United States, Argentina and Brazil.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body cut its global corn crop forecast by 13 million tonnes to 1.133 billion tonnes.

The IGC raised its forecast for 2020/21 world wheat production by 3 million tonnes to 768 million tonnes.