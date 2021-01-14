ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Sit-in outside ECP: Govt hopes PDM will not take law into hands

BR Web Desk 14 Jan 2021

The Federal government has hoped that 11-party opposition alliance the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its protest within the ambit of the law.

Addressing to a joint presses in Islamabad, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, who was flanked by Pervaiz Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Farogh Naseem and others, said that the committee is hopeful that the PDM will not take the law into their hands.

Ahead of PDM's scheduled sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19, the federal ministers urged the 11-party Opposition alliance to not take the law into their own hands.

"We hope that the Opposition does not negatively affect law and order during its protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan," said Rashid.

He also warned the opposition from raising such slogans that create anarchy in the country. Rashid reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term.

Meanwhile, the science minister, Chaudhry slamming the Opposition, said that they had criticised every state institution — and did not spare any.

The ECP was constituted by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after consultation and how come now they are accusing it?

Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak criticised the opposition for raising allegations without any proofs. “I was head of the committee, but the opposition only attended two sessions and only raised allegations without any proofs”, said Khattak.

Later, speaking to the media, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that Maulana (Fazlur Rehman) "does not eat pizza; we will serve him halwa (a sweet dish)".

"Staging protests in Islamabad is allowed and the prime minister has tweeted in this regard as well," he said.

