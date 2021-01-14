Transneft sees oil exports falling to 196.6mn tonne in 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's Transneft, which handles more than 80% of all oil produced in Russia, expects crude exports via its network to fall to 196.6 million tonnes in 2021 from 208.4 million in 2020, the oil pipeline monopoly said on Thursday.

Some 96.6 million tonnes (1.9 million barrels per day) are expected to be loaded via ports and exports to China are seen remaining stable at 40 million tonnes, it said.