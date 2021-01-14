Markets
Hong Kong stocks finish higher
14 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed higher Thursday as traders await Joe Biden's proposals on another huge stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.93 percent, or 261.26 points, to 28,496.86.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.91 percent, or 32.75 points, to 3,565.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.39 percent, or 33.34 points, to 2,360.40.
