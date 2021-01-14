Hong Kong stocks finish higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed higher Thursday as traders await Joe Biden's proposals on another huge stimulus package for the stuttering US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.93 percent, or 261.26 points, to 28,496.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.91 percent, or 32.75 points, to 3,565.90, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.39 percent, or 33.34 points, to 2,360.40.