ANL 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
ASC 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.63%)
AVN 91.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.19%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
BYCO 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
DGKC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.72%)
FCCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
FFBL 25.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.22%)
HASCOL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
HUBC 84.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-8.67%)
JSCL 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 36.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.56%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.28%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 13.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.97%)
POWER 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.88%)
PPL 98.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
PRL 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.61%)
PTC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-2.18%)
UNITY 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,888 Decreased By ▼ -5.73 (-0.12%)
BR30 24,610 Decreased By ▼ -66.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 46,129 Increased By ▲ 37.46 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,253 Decreased By ▼ -32.88 (-0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Harris recalled, Pucovski ruled out of fourth test against India

  • Paine, who apologised for letting team standards down on Tuesday, said Smith was in a "good frame of mind" despite the criticism.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

MELBOURNE: Will Pucovski's budding international career has been put on ice with the opening batsman ruled out of the fourth and final test against India in Brisbane after failing to recover from a shoulder injury.

Pucovski, who scored 62 and 10 in an eye-catching debut in the drawn third test, will be replaced by Marcus Harris for the Gabba decider, which starts on Friday.

Victoria batsman Harris will be the only change to the 11, with opener David Warner cleared to play after struggling with his groin strain in Sydney.

With the series poised at 1-1, the 28-year-old Harris returns to the side for the first time since the 2019 Ashes, where he was dropped midway through after a lean run.

He earns his chance after scoring a mountain of runs in the Sheffield Shield, including a knock of 239 against South Australia in October.

Nine-test Harris has experience against India, and was Australia's top run-scorer with an average of 36.85 as part of the depleted team that lost 2-1 at home in the 2018/19 series.

Skipper Tim Paine said Harris brought form and a sense of humour to a team that became ill-tempered as India's batsmen held on to save the Sydney match.

"Harry is just a no-fuss, very good player," Paine told reporters on Thursday.

"He just goes about his business. He brings a bit of humour, a bit of comedy to our team. He's a really relaxed type of character. He's someone we really enjoy having in and around our group."

Australia came under fire for their conduct in the field late in the Sydney test, with Paine slammed for his abusive sledging of Ravichandran Ashwin as the spinner helped bat India to safety on day five.

Batsman Steve Smith was also accused of gamesmanship for scraping his foot on the crease while fielding, but said he was just marking centre as he would if he were batting.

Paine, who apologised for letting team standards down on Tuesday, said Smith was in a "good frame of mind" despite the criticism.

"He's mentally very strong, very tough," Paine said of Smith, who was man-of-the-match in Sydney after scoring 131 and 81.

"He knows that at times he's going to be criticised, he's handled that supremely well ... If anything I think he feeds off it.

"His statistics speak for themselves and we'll see the best of Steve Smith again this week."

Australia captain Tim Paine Gabba Will Pucovski's Victoria batsman Harris South Australia Sheffield Shield

Harris recalled, Pucovski ruled out of fourth test against India

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters