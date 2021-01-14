World
Philippines approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
- The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has shown a 95% success rate, is the first vaccine the Philippines has approved.
14 Jan 2021
MANILA: The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, its head said on Thursday.
FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo told a media briefing China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd on Wednesday submitted to regulators its emergency use authorization application.
