ANL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.76%)
ASC 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
ASL 23.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.67%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.12%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
FFL 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
HASCOL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
HUBC 84.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-8.18%)
JSCL 29.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
KAPCO 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.42%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
LOTCHEM 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
MLCF 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
POWER 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.97%)
PPL 98.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.98%)
PRL 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
PTC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.14%)
UNITY 32.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,890 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-0.08%)
BR30 24,617 Decreased By ▼ -58.97 (-0.24%)
KSE100 46,126 Increased By ▲ 33.59 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,258 Decreased By ▼ -27.92 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices dip on virus worries; US stock draw, China data check losses

  • A hefty COVID-19 relief package, which US President-elect Joe Biden is due to unveil on Thursday, also kept losses in check.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased for a second day on Thursday as mounting coronavirus cases globally raised demand concerns, although a drawdown in US crude stocks for a fifth straight week and robust data from China capped losses.

Brent crude oil futures fell 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $55.88 a barrel by 0425 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped by 11 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.80 a barrel.

"Oil market's sizzling rally likely took a hiatus as the stronger dollar and the omnipresent gasoline supply overhang offset the evaporating US crude inventories," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

US crude oil stockpiles last week fell more than expected, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose as refiners ramped up output to its highest level since August, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

China, the world's second largest oil consumer, reported its biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months as infections in northeastern Heilongjiang province nearly tripled, underscoring the growing threat ahead of a major national holiday.

Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns on Wednesday due to a fast-spreading COVID variant first detected in Britain and as vaccinations are not expected to help much for another two to three months.

Oil producers face an unprecedented challenge to balance supply and demand as factors including the pace and response to COVID-19 vaccines cloud the outlook, an official with International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

China's total crude oil imports surged 7.3% in 2020 despite the coronavirus shock earlier in the year, with record arrivals in the second and third quarters as refineries expanded operations and low prices encouraged stockpiling, customs data showed on Thursday.

A hefty COVID-19 relief package, which US President-elect Joe Biden is due to unveil on Thursday, also kept losses in check.

"China data continues to outperform, and a monstrous US stimulus package appears to be on the way," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"Both should ensure that plenty of physical buyers will appear on any price dips, limiting losses."

US West Texas Intermediate Stephen Innes OANDA Oil International Energy Agency US crude inventories COVID 19 variant chief global market strategist at Axi

Oil prices dip on virus worries; US stock draw, China data check losses

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters