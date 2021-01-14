Business & Finance
Mexico's Cemex plans to redeem $1 billon worth of bonds
- Monterrey-based Cemex, one of the largest companies in the country.
14 Jan 2021
MEXICO CITY: Mexican cement maker Cemex on Wednesday said that it has issued a notice of full redemption for $1 billion worth of senior secured bonds with a coupon of 7.750% and maturing in 2026.
Monterrey-based Cemex, one of the largest companies in the country, said in a statement to the stock exchange that it expects fully redeem the bonds on Feb. 16.
