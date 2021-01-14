ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
ASC 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
ASL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.59%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-2.25%)
BOP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
DGKC 114.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.74%)
FCCL 21.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
FFBL 25.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.39%)
HASCOL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-8.67%)
JSCL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 36.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.75%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.88%)
PPL 98.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.91%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.65%)
PTC 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
SILK 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
TRG 95.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.14%)
UNITY 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,889 Decreased By ▼ -5.2 (-0.11%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -64.49 (-0.26%)
KSE100 46,124 Increased By ▲ 31.56 (0.07%)
KSE30 19,249 Decreased By ▼ -36.94 (-0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

  • Beijing has been angered by stepped-up support for Taiwan from the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump, including trips to Taipei by top US officials, further straining Sino-US ties.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: The United States stands by Taiwan and always will, the US ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday following a call with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, after her own trip to Taipei this week got scrapped.

Craft's planned visit had come in the teeth of strong objections from China which views the island as its own territory.

But the trip was cancelled by the State Department as part of a bar on all travel ahead of the transition to the incoming Biden administration.

Craft, who is due to leave the role when Joe Biden assumes the presidency next week, wrote on Twitter that it was a "great privilege" to speak with Tsai.

"We discussed the many ways Taiwan is a model for the world, as demonstrated by its success in fighting COVID-19 and all that Taiwan has to offer in the fields of health, technology & cutting-edge science," she said.

"Unfortunately, Taiwan is unable to share those successes in UN venues, including the World Health Assembly, as a result of PRC obstruction," Craft added, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"I made clear to President Tsai that the US stands with Taiwan and always will, as friends and partners, standing shoulder to shoulder as pillars of democracy."

Craft's visit would have been highly symbolic as Taiwan is not a UN member due to China's objections. Beijing says only it has the right to speak for Taiwan on the world stage, something Taipei's democratically-elected government rejects.

Taiwan's presidential office said Tsai and Clark had discussed the island's international participation, Taiwan-US ties and the "sharing of democratic ideals".

It added that David Feith, Deputy US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs was also on the call.

Beijing has been angered by stepped-up support for Taiwan from the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump, including trips to Taipei by top US officials, further straining Sino-US ties.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said he was lifting restrictions on contacts between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts.

Craft's Taiwan trip appeared to be another part of an effort by Pompeo and Trump's Republican administration to lock in a tough approach to China before Democratic President-elect Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Donald Trump United States Biden Mike Pompeo Biden Harris Taiwan President Tsai Ing wen United Nations Kelly Craft David Feith Deputy US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs

US stands by Taiwan, envoy says after cancelled trip

China Dec exports rise 18.1% y/y, imports up 6.5%, top forecasts

Moody’s too sees slow recovery

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters