Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at break
14 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks climbed in the morning session Thursday as investors await Joe Biden's proposals for a new US stimulus for the world's top economy.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 139.65 points, to 28,375.25.
