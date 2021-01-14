ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.98%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
AVN 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.2%)
BOP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
DGKC 113.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 18.19 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
HASCOL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.12%)
HUBC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-9.29%)
JSCL 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.75%)
KAPCO 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.91%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
LOTCHEM 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
MLCF 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
POWER 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PPL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.2%)
PRL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.19%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.46%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 46.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
TRG 94.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.03%)
UNITY 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By ▼ -8.83 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,565 Decreased By ▼ -111.69 (-0.45%)
KSE100 46,119 Increased By ▲ 27.35 (0.06%)
KSE30 19,259 Decreased By ▼ -27.05 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises on inflation bets ahead of Biden unveiling stimulus

  • Gold is considered a hedge against inflation.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

Gold prices rose on Thursday ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden's coronavirus stimulus proposal, while data showing US consumer prices rose solidly in December bolstered bets of higher inflation.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,848.07 per ounce by 0054 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,847.70.

Biden will press Congress on Thursday to deliver immediate pandemic "rescue" efforts before turning to broader "recovery" measures like healthcare and infrastructure, the incoming administration's top economic adviser said on Wednesday.

Biden last week estimated his economic relief plan would cost "trillions" of dollars.

US consumer prices increased solidly in December and inflation could temporarily accelerate this year as the government provides more money to stimulate the economy.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation.

US economic activity increased modestly in recent weeks and a growing number of the Federal Reserve's districts saw a drop in employment as a surge in coronavirus cases led to more shutdowns of businesses, the US central bank said on Wednesday.

The US House of Representatives passed a single article of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of "incitement of insurrection", making him the first president in US history to be impeached twice.

Exchange traded funds (ETFs) storing gold for investors shrank for a second month in December, but nevertheless grew more than ever before in 2020 thanks to massive stockpiling earlier in the coronavirus outbreak.

Silver rose 0.8% to $25.34 an ounce. Platinum climbed 0.4% to $1,098.77, while palladium eased 0.4% to $2,375.45.

Gold Joe Biden Spot gold US coronavirus stimulus gold price Spot gold rose

Gold rises on inflation bets ahead of Biden unveiling stimulus

WHO convenes emergency committee early over coronavirus variants

Twitter chief says Trump ban sets 'dangerous' precedent

Google 'experiment' blocks Australian news from local searches

Trump impeached by US House

CSR initiative: Foreign investors lead with Rs16bn investment

Pakistan among states reducing time to deal with construction permits: IMF

Electricity generation: There’s plan to disconnect gas supply to industries

PM says FBR asked to become fully digitized by July

EU clears LSE’s $27bn takeover of Refinitiv with conditions

New York City to end Trump contracts over riot

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters