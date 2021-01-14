World
Russia agrees with Brazil to supply 10mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine in Q1
14 Jan 2021
MOSCOW: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Brazilian pharmaceutical company Uniao Quimica have agreed on supplies of 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to Brazil in the first quarter of 2021, vaccine developers said on Wednesday.
The RDIF and Uniao Quimica will apply for an emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V in Brazil this week, said the developers of the vaccine, which is backed by the RDIF.
First deliveries will begin in January, they added.
