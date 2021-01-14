ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
British shares fall on virus risks; Persimmon tumbles

  • The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1pc, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.5pc.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

London listed shares fell on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdowns imposed across Europe raised caution about the near-term effects on the economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1pc, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index fell 0.5pc.

Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs amid fears of a fast-spreading variant first detected in Britain, with vaccinations not expected to help much until the spring.

"Investors are still wondering where the next big catalyst for further upside will come from, and are painfully aware that the COVID-19 crisis remains untamed despite the introduction of vaccination programmes," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

The FTSE 100 has recorded consistent monthly gains since November, supported by hopes of a vaccine-led economic recovery, but it has recently lost steam as a wave of coronavirus infections sparked new business restrictions.

Housebuilder Persimmon dropped 6.2pc and fell the most on the FTSE 100 index after it reported a 9pc fall in 2020 revenue and flagged risks to its construction sites from the fast-spreading new variant of COVID-19.

"The slide probably reflects investors' concerns over the current state of the pandemic and how it could impact near-term demand...," says Russ Mould, AJ Bell Investment Director.

However, deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain are on track and sufficient to meet the government's vaccination targets, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he declined to give figures on supplies.

Global recruiter PageGroup fell 2.8pc after it posted a 20pc drop in fourth-quarter gross profit, while fashion retailer ASOS jumped 2pc on forecasting a full-year profit after Christmas trading surpassed its expectations.

