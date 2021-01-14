ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Air Canada to reduce 1,700 employees as COVID-19 restrictions, lockdowns bite

  • The Canadian government is "disappointed by airlines' decisions to cancel more regional routes," a spokeswoman said by email.
Reuters 14 Jan 2021

Air Canada said on Wednesday it will cut first-quarter capacity by an additional 25%, resulting in a workforce reduction of about 1,700 employees, as travel restrictions, lockdowns and new testing requirements to combat the spread of COVID-19 hit bookings.

Carriers have been wrestling with a slump in demand and passenger confusion, following the Jan. 7 introduction of new Canadian rules requiring travelers to test negative for the novel coronavirus before boarding a plane bound for the country.

Privately held WestJet Airlines said last week it would reduce capacity, with schedule cuts that would mean furloughs, layoffs, unpaid leaves or reduced hours for about 1,000 employees.

Following the announcement, Air Canada said capacity in the first quarter of 2021, would be about 20 per cent of what it operated during the first three months of 2019.

The country's largest carrier said the changes to its schedule "better reflect expected demand" and will "reduce cash burn."

The Canadian government is "disappointed by airlines' decisions to cancel more regional routes," a spokeswoman said by email.

"COVID-19 has led to an unprecedented situation in the aviation sector," said Allison St-Jean, a press aide for the country's new transport minister, Omar Alghabra.

"We are fully seized with the issue of how hard the air sector has been hit because of COVID-19, and we are committed to providing assistance to Canada's air sector."

Coronavirus lockdowns employees COVID airlines Canadian government Omar Alghabra Air Canada

Air Canada to reduce 1,700 employees as COVID-19 restrictions, lockdowns bite

Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters