World
Spain reports daily record of 38,869 COVID-19 infections
- That brought the cumulative total to 2,176,089, the Health Ministry said, while deaths rose by 195 from Tuesday to 52,878.
13 Jan 2021
MADRID: Spain reported 38,869 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking the highest one-day increase since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed, as infections continue to spiral in the wake of the Christmas holidays.
That brought the cumulative total to 2,176,089, the Health Ministry said, while deaths rose by 195 from Tuesday to 52,878.
The infection rate per 100,000 people measured over the past 14 days rose to 493 cases from 454 the previous day.
Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey agree to resolve all global issues in line with international law
Spain reports daily record of 38,869 COVID-19 infections
Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan
RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC
"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China
Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor
Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM
Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’
Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say
Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump
Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms
Read more stories
Comments