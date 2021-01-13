ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Zloty eases after Polish central bank keeps rates steady

  • The zloty eased after the bank's comments, moving away from the 4.52 mark it had been at for most of the day.
  • In line with our expectations, there was no change in interest rates.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

BUDAPEST/WARSAW: The zloty eased on Wednesday after the Polish central bank expectedly left interest rates unchanged at 0.1% and said it could intervene in the FX market to strengthen the impact of monetary easing.

The zloty eased after the bank's comments, moving away from the 4.52 mark it had been at for most of the day. The currency was down 0.27% on the day, trading at 4.5412 versus the euro by 1528 GMT.

"In line with our expectations, there was no change in interest rates," said Dawid Pachucki, senior economist at ING said.

"The lack of a decision (to cut rates) today does not rule out rate changes in the coming months. The probability of a rate cut in the first quarter of 2021 is around 40%."

Some analysts think the rate could be cut this year as December inflation was lower than expected and central bank governor Adam Glapinski had said a cut could be possible in the first quarter if there is a third wave of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint slid 0.31% to 360.17.

The Czech Finance Ministry sold 13.1 billion crowns worth of three bonds at its first auction of 2021 on Wednesday, facing a second year of heavy borrowing as the state deficit remained high amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Czech crown edged up 0.01% to trade at 26.160 per euro, while the Romanian leu was unchanged.

Fresh economic data from the Czech Republic and Romania underlined the effects of the second wave of the pandemic on the region.

Czech headline inflation eased to a two-year low in December, putting the year-on-year rate at 2.3%. Retail sales excluding cars and motorcycles fell by 7.0% year-on-year in November.

Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6% month-on- month in November, and was up 0.4% from a year ago.

Budapest's stocks were up 0.82%. Warsaw's equities were down 0.94%, while Bucharest gained 0.78% and Prague firmed 0.09%.

Polish central bank currency market zloty FX market

Zloty eases after Polish central bank keeps rates steady

Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters