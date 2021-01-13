ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,894 Increased By ▲ 18.42 (0.38%)
BR30 24,676 Increased By ▲ 78.25 (0.32%)
KSE100 46,092 Increased By ▲ 169.92 (0.37%)
KSE30 19,286 Increased By ▲ 74.02 (0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Unilever says global consumption will remain depressed in first half of year

  • We still hold that the first half of this year will be a continued period of suppressed consumption.
  • There may be some cleanup of small brands in beauty and personal care, but they will have minimal impact, he added.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

LONDON: Consumer goods maker Unilever Plc expects global consumption patterns to be suppressed in the first half of this year, even as business returns to normal in East Asia and markets in Africa and Latin America show resiliency, its chief executive told Reuters.

"We still hold that the first half of this year will be a continued period of suppressed consumption ... with that starting to come back in the second half of this year and then next year," Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference on Wednesday.

The maker of Dove soap, Hellmann's mayonnaise and Tresemme shampoo withdrew its annual sales growth target in April and Jope said he was still weary of making any predictions about its future business due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he said the company would grow ahead of the broader market and he does not expect any hits to margins over the near term.

The pandemic has boosted sales of packaged food for companies like Unilever, Nestle and Kraft Heinz, though Unilever was hurt by sharp declines in foods served in public places like beaches and restaurants.

Still, there were signs of progress, with Jope saying business was back to usual in East Asia, notably in Singapore and China, and that despite rising cases, Africa and Latin America were showing strong consumption resilience.

Jope also said that the company was continuing to focus on the reshaping of its portfolio, but that investors should not "hold their breath" on any significant disposals in its beauty and personal care business.

There may be some cleanup of small brands in beauty and personal care, but they will have minimal impact, he added.

unilever Consumer goods maker Unilever Plc global consumption patterns

Unilever says global consumption will remain depressed in first half of year

Constitution does not mention procedure to hold Senate election, SC tells AGP

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets PM Imran Khan

RSS, other violent nationalist groups should be outlawed like terror outfits, Pakistan tells UNSC

"Accelerate India's rise" - Newly declassified report reveals US strategy for India and China

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters