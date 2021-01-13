Anti-govt campaign: PDM to hold rally in Balochistan's Loralai district today

(Karachi) As part of the anti-government campaign, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold a rally in the Loralai district of Balochistan, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, PDM chief and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address supporters. Pakistan Muslim League-N’s Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not attend the rally.

Maulana Fazl, who is currently in Quetta, from where he will be leading the rally to Loralai, said the government had no moral justification to remain in power and it would have to resign as the PDM and the people across the country were on one page.

“The mandate of the people in the last elections was stolen and it is no more secret,” he said, adding that the opposition did not accept it. The PDM head believed that there would be a big gathering in Loralai.

Earlier, addressing PDM's public gathering in Bahawalpur, Fazlur Rehman said that the ruling PTI government has "sold off Kashmir," adding that PDM will take out a rally on February 5 to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

He said the failed policies of the government led to the abandonment of [the people of] Kashmir and left them at the mercy of [Narendra] Modi's tyranny.