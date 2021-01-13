World
McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offenses: New York Times
- The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with his thinking.
13 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has told associates he believes President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses and he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with his thinking.
