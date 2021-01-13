ANL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.02%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
ASL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.57%)
AVN 93.81 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (5.58%)
BOP 9.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
DGKC 114.65 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.23%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.52%)
HASCOL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
HUBC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.93%)
JSCL 30.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.33%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.84%)
PAEL 41.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.06%)
PIBTL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.79%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.26%)
PPL 99.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.59%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.85%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 46.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 97.64 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (10.83%)
UNITY 32.64 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.15%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,910 Increased By ▲ 34.74 (0.71%)
BR30 24,850 Increased By ▲ 252.3 (1.03%)
KSE100 46,223 Increased By ▲ 301.18 (0.66%)
KSE30 19,357 Increased By ▲ 144.99 (0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ireland set to receive 1bn euros from EU Brexit fund

  • The first 4.2 billion of the 5.4 billion euro fund is due to be distributed this year and Ireland will receive 25%, subject to approval by EU heads of state and the European Parliament, Coveney said in a Twitter post.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

DUBLIN: Ireland is set to receive 1.05 billion euros ($1.28 billion) this year from a European Union fund for the countries worst affected by Britain's exit from the European Union, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

The first 4.2 billion of the 5.4 billion euro fund is due to be distributed this year and Ireland will receive 25%, subject to approval by EU heads of state and the European Parliament, Coveney said in a Twitter post.

"Ireland's initial proposed share in 2021 is 1.05bn euros, 25% of the fund," Coveney said. "I hope the European Parliament & Council approve as we work through Brexit."

Irish state broadcaster RTE reported that the government would apply to use the fund to support its agriculture, food and fisheries sectors.

EU Brexit foreign minister Simon Coveney Ireland food and fisheries sectors

Ireland set to receive 1bn euros from EU Brexit fund

Israeli strikes on Syria kill 23: monitor

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters