ANL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.44%)
ASC 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.46%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.66%)
AVN 93.55 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.29%)
BOP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DGKC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.27%)
EPCL 49.87 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.63%)
FCCL 21.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.85%)
FFBL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.54%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
HASCOL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
HUBC 85.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
JSCL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.85%)
KAPCO 37.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.61%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.87%)
PAEL 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.16%)
PIBTL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.14%)
POWER 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.94%)
PPL 99.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.96%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.08%)
PTC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.67%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 8.10 (9.19%)
UNITY 32.89 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.96%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 36.23 (0.74%)
BR30 24,844 Increased By ▲ 246.46 (1%)
KSE100 46,253 Increased By ▲ 331.39 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,354 Increased By ▲ 142.15 (0.74%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Argentine agriculture ministry says it lifts corn export limit

  • "These meetings allow us to continue advancing in making private interests compatible with the need of the state to guarantee essential goods throughout the national territory," the ministry's statement said.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina said on Tuesday it lifted a 30,000-tonne-per-day limit recently placed on corn exports, which had caused farmers to go on a sales strike in protest.

Growers have withheld crops from market since early Monday, angered by what they said was overzealous intervention in the markets. The government said the curb was intended to ensure ample domestic food supplies and stable prices.

As part of a deal negotiated with farm groups and export companies on Tuesday, the agriculture ministry said a commission would be named to monitor domestic corn prices.

"These meetings allow us to continue advancing in making private interests compatible with the need of the state to guarantee essential goods throughout the national territory," the ministry's statement said.

The three-day sales strike had caused concern in a country desperate for export dollars as it contends with a long recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 30,000-tonne limit on corn exports replaced an earlier government decision to suspend all corn shipments in January and February. Farmers slammed both measures as unnecessary.

Corn argentina COVID 19 pandemic corn exports

Argentine agriculture ministry says it lifts corn export limit

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters