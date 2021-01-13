Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

(Karachi) Joining a growing list of lawmakers seeking to remove US President from office, Republican Illinois US Representative Adam Kinzinger has said that he will vote to impeach Donald Trump for his role in inciting deadly riots in Washington D.C.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kinzinger said that the US president used his position to attack the legislative branch. “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the executive (branch) to attack the legislative (branch).”

He added, "So, in assessing the articles of impeachment brought before the House, I must consider: if these actions — the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch — are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?"

“I will vote in favor of impeachment,” he maintained.

Announcing the decision, Kinzinger has now become the third Republican in the US House who favours impeachment of the president.

Among the 18 members in the Illinois U.S. House delegation, 14 have now said they will vote to impeach the president.

In December 2019, Kinzinger voted against impeaching Trump amid revelations that the president requested the president of Ukraine launch an investigation to dig up dirt on 2020 Democratic challenger Joe Biden and his son Hunter.