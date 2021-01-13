ANL 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.3%)
ASC 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.16%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.83%)
AVN 93.99 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (5.79%)
BOP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 114.72 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.29%)
EPCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.48%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.9%)
FFBL 26.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.54%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
HASCOL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
JSCL 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.23%)
KAPCO 37.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
MLCF 44.19 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.75%)
POWER 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.84%)
PPL 99.63 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.02%)
PRL 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
PTC 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.78%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
TRG 96.24 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (9.24%)
UNITY 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.67%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,911 Increased By ▲ 35.79 (0.73%)
BR30 24,835 Increased By ▲ 237.34 (0.96%)
KSE100 46,259 Increased By ▲ 337.22 (0.73%)
KSE30 19,359 Increased By ▲ 146.76 (0.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea's Kim urges stronger military capabilities as party congress ends

  • The congress, which ran for eight days in Pyongyang, is the first since 2016, and just the second since 1980.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for increased military power and greater nuclear war deterrence, state news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday, as a rare ruling party congress came to a close after eight days of policy discussions.

The Eighth Party Congress occurred less than two weeks before US President-elect Joe Biden takes office and amid a prolonged gridlock in talks aimed at ending the North's nuclear and missile programmes in return for US sanctions relief.

"We must do everything we can to increase nuclear war deterrence even further as we build the strongest military capability," KCNA quoted Kim as saying at the conclusion of the congress.

Since announcing a self-declared moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests in 2018, Kim has called for continued production of nuclear weapons for his arsenal, launched a series of smaller missiles, and unveiled what would be North Korea's largest ICBM yet at a parade in October.

Separately, Kim Yo Jong, the leader's sister and a member of the party Central Committee, criticised South Korea's military for monitoring a parade in Pyongyang. The move was an expression of the South's "hostile approach" towards the North, she said in a separate statement carried by KCNA.

South Korea's military said on Monday it had detected signs that North Korea held a nighttime military parade on Sunday for the congress.

Kim's remarks come after South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged to help engineer a breakthrough in stalled denuclearisation talks.

Kim Yo Jong has been serving as her brother's "de facto second-in-command," and her remarks ignoring Moon's call for dialogue is a proof of her role in the regime, said Moon Seong-mook, a former South Korean military official and head of the Unification Strategy Center in Seoul.

"She didn't mention dialogues with South Korea at all, even though the statement came a day after Moon's New Year's speech, which hints that talks or meetings are distant," he said.

TIGHTENING STATE CONTROL

The results of the congress highlight how Kim Jong Un is continuing to tighten state control over society as well as the economy, said Benjamin Katzeff Silberstein, a North Korean economy expert at the U.S-based Stimson Center think-tank.

"Kim's report is abundantly clear in stating that he wants the state to be the main planner and decision-maker not just over the general direction of the economy, but on a much more detailed level than that," he wrote in a report on Tuesday.

Recent policies have exerted greater centralized control of consumer markets in the country, imposed limits on foreign exchange, and crackdowns on smuggling along the border with China.

The congress, which ran for eight days in Pyongyang, is the first since 2016, and just the second since 1980.

On Tuesday, Kim, cemented his power at the congress with his election as party general secretary.

A meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), or parliament, is scheduled on Sunday to discuss adopting a law on the five-year economic plan and state budget, KCNA said.

Kim Jong Un North Korean leader KCNA South Korean President Moon Jae in ballistic missile

North Korea's Kim urges stronger military capabilities as party congress ends

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters