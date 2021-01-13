Sports
Japan keeps up preparations for Olympics this summer
- Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games.
13 Jan 2021
TOKYO: Japan's government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.
Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games, despite opinion polls showing a majority of respondents want them postponed again or cancelled.
