ANL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.65%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
ASL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.7%)
AVN 93.30 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.01%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
DGKC 114.72 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (2.29%)
EPCL 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.28%)
FCCL 21.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.75%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.65%)
FFL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
HASCOL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
HUBC 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.91%)
JSCL 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.06%)
KAPCO 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.93%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
MLCF 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.77%)
PAEL 41.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.44%)
POWER 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.84%)
PPL 99.50 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.89%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PTC 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
TRG 95.45 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (8.34%)
UNITY 32.62 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.06%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,912 Increased By ▲ 36.41 (0.75%)
BR30 24,823 Increased By ▲ 225.11 (0.92%)
KSE100 46,247 Increased By ▲ 324.86 (0.71%)
KSE30 19,350 Increased By ▲ 137.96 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Japan keeps up preparations for Olympics this summer

  • Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games.
Reuters 13 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan's government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games, despite opinion polls showing a majority of respondents want them postponed again or cancelled.

Coronavirus Japan Katsunobu Kato Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato

Japan keeps up preparations for Olympics this summer

Broadsheet revelations exposed massive scale corruption of ruling elites, says PM

Broadsheet case: Govt decides to make ‘good’ use of ‘revelations’

Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger says he will vote to impeach President Trump

Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump, but impeachment looms

Biden plans to appoint interim agency heads during confirmation process

US tells European companies they face sanctions risk on Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Sale of gas/LNG marketing: Two private firms granted licence

Commercial import of sugar: ECC all set to allow tax/duty exemption

Road-to-Makkah initiative: Ministry seeks tax relief on import of tech equipment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters