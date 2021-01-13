ANL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
Jan 14, 2021
Business & Finance

Sea and air freight: PCMEA urges govt to give special relief to boost exports

Recorder Report 13 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed on Tuesday urged the government to give carpet industry a special relief both for sea and air freight so that volume of exports would be increased. He expressed these views while addressing the circle committee meeting of PCMEA held here at the Association's office.

Riaz Ahmed said Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) should support carpet exporters through bearing 80 percent of expenditures of participation in international exhibitions while on the other hand; exporters would spend only twenty percent of the total expenditures.

He also informed the participants that TDAP recently offered them Netherlands as potential country for their carpet industry and if any member is willing PCMEA can further proceed with TDAP in this regard.

He said due to Covid-19 physical exhibition is not workable as Domotex Hannover has cancelled 2021 exhibition and announced their 2022 exhibition will be digital means virtual exhibition.

He also requested the members to share their views for single country exhibition as well as revival of Carpet industry. Responding to his query, Faisal Saeed said single country exhibition proposal seems good and workable, likewise other members also endorsed that government may be requested as to how we can further work on the single country exhibition.

Riaz Ahmed said PCMEA should have its permanent source of income so that this platform services may be properly utilized for carpet industry. Later all the members present there unanimously agreed that against each carpet shipment sale precede income a 0.10 percent will be allocated and credited directly to the PCMEA carpet development fund account for the smooth working of this Institution formed for their rights.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

