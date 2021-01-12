Pakistan
Govt working for the welfare of people: Ali Muhammad Khan
Updated 13 Jan 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is working under the Constitution for the welfare of people of the country.
Speaking on a motion in the Senate, he asked the opposition not to waste precious time on meaningless issues in the Senate.
He said that PTI won most of the main seats in Sindh province which were historically owned by PPP.
He said that whole Sindh was the mandate of PTI and nothing would happen against the will of the people of Sindh.
He said that federal government wants to develop Bundal Island which would bring prosperity in the lives of poor fishermen.
He said that fishermen would get maximum facilities under the project.
