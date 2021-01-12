Business & Finance
Hungary central bank expands corporate bond issuance programme
- The National Bank of Hungary launched the programme in July 2019 with the aim of helping companies raise funds and expanding the liquidity of the corporate bond market.
- So far 46 companies have participated in the programme, raising close to 900 billion forints worth of funds.
12 Jan 2021
BUDAPEST: Hungary's central bank said on Tuesday that it would expand its bond programme for companies, raising the amount of the programme to 1.15 trillion forints ($3.88 billion) from 750 billion forints previously and tweaking some of its conditions.
The National Bank of Hungary launched the programme in July 2019 with the aim of helping companies raise funds and expanding the liquidity of the corporate bond market. The NBH buys a part of the bonds issued by companies.
So far 46 companies have participated in the programme, raising close to 900 billion forints worth of funds, the central bank said. In the future, the NBH can buy up to 70 billion forints from bonds issued by a company, up from maximum 50 billion forints now.
Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS tells Afghans
Hungary central bank expands corporate bond issuance programme
Azerbaijan FM Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Pakistan tomorrow
India spoiler in Afghan peace process, Qureshi tells Afghan delegation
Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations
Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says
Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar
Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report
India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws
Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD
India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China
Read more stories
Comments