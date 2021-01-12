Five Afghan cricketers all set to light up PSL6

Five Afghanistan Cricket will grace the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 event schedule to be played in February and March this year.

As many as 20 Afghan cricketers were named in the draft, took place at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Sunday, only five were picked.

Afghan team vice-captain Rashid Khan was picked by Lahore Qalandars in their Platinum pick, all-rounder Mohammad Nabi by Karachi Kings in Gold, spinner Noor Ahmad Lakanwal and Mujeeb Ur Rehman by Peshawar Zalmi and Qais Ahmad by Quetta Gladiators.

Afghanistan cricket team skipper Asghar Stanikzai went unsold, as do Shapoor Zadran, Aftab Alam, Gulbaddin Naib, Rahmatullah Gurbaz and other Afghan players.

In the past, Afghan players have been selected for PSL but because of tense relations between the two neighbors, they were not granted clearance by the Afghan government to play in Pakistan.