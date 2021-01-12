ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Global PC Market Witnesses First Big Growth in a Decade

  • Personal Computers (PC) Market witnessed highest growth since 2010.
  • Growth in the Global PC Market accelerated with a surge in demand for PCs due to an increase in remote work and learning needs during the Pandemic.
BR Web Desk 12 Jan 2021
Source: Reuters
Source: Reuters

2020 was an important year for the Personal Computers (PC) Market as it witnessed highest growth since 2010.

Growth in the Global PC Market accelerated with a surge in demand for PCs, which emerged as a staple for remote work during the on-going COVID-19 Pandemic. With demand continuing to increase, it is expected that 2021 will witness further booms in the PC market.

According to the latest Canalys data, the global PC market bid farewell to 2020 on a high note with 25% growth in the fourth quarter. Shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations also rose to reach a record of 90.3 million units.

It is also important to note that while remote work and learning needs have been the main drivers of this growth, the demand for PCs for gaming and entertainment has also been at an all-time high.

Microsoft also claimed that there has been an increase in the number of Windows 10 users, which have now reached 1 billion, as reported by The Verge. Similarly, Apple also witnessed impressive growth with its shipments rising by 17 percent, according to Canalys.

Moreover, it was also evident that Lenovo was the top PC vendor in 2020. It was followed by HP and then Dell.

