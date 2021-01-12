ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,885 Increased By ▲ 41.54 (0.86%)
BR30 24,638 Increased By ▲ 370.97 (1.53%)
KSE100 45,999 Increased By ▲ 393.18 (0.86%)
KSE30 19,249 Increased By ▲ 152.88 (0.8%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea stocks slip on Wall Street losses, Fed tapering talks

  • The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 576.15 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 449.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street losses, as investors worried equities may be running too hot and weighed the possibility of tapering by the Federal Reserve.

The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

By 0132 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 13.92 points, or 0.44%, to 3,134.53.

The KOSPI has risen 9.09% so far this year, and gained 21.0% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

Foreigners were net sellers of 445.6 billion won ($405.21 million) worth of shares on the main board.

There is some profit-taking as investors began to debate whether higher interest rates in the United States could jeopardize the current environment of easy financial conditions, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday said he expects broad distribution of coronavirus vaccines to unleash strong economic growth later this year, allowing the US central bank to begin to pull back on some of its extraordinary monetary support.

Shares of Samsung Electronics fell 0.88%, while mobile app operator Kakao lost 0.7%.

The won was quoted at 1,099.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,097.3.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,099.4 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,098.7.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45%.

The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 576.15 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 449.

The won has lost 1.2% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 points to 111.53.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 0.983%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.720%.

KOSPI Samsung Electronics MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares Kiwoom Securities Dallas Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan

South Korea stocks slip on Wall Street losses, Fed tapering talks

Israelis smuggle drugs into Dubai for New Year's celebrations

Iran must undo uranium enrichment, help nuclear diplomacy, EU says

Procurement of COVID vaccine will take some time, says Umar

Pakistani startups likely to see largest growth of funding in 2021: Report

India's top court stays implementation of new farm laws

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours

Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters