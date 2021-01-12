ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,862 Increased By ▲ 18.65 (0.39%)
BR30 24,423 Increased By ▲ 156.27 (0.64%)
KSE100 45,852 Increased By ▲ 246.12 (0.54%)
KSE30 19,186 Increased By ▲ 89.99 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices dip on rising virus cases; expected stock draw stems losses

  • US crude oil stockpiles likely fell for a fifth straight week, while refined products inventories were seen up last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
Reuters 12 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about climbing coronavirus cases globally, but expectations of a drawdown in crude oil inventory in the United States for a fifth straight week kept losses in check.

Brent crude oil futures slipped 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $55.56 a barrel by 0500 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.17 a barrel.

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nations around the globe scramble to procure vaccines and continue to extend or reinstate lockdowns to fight new coronavirus variants.

In Asia, Japan is planning to widen a state of emergency beyond its capital Tokyo to stem the spread of COVID-19 while China is implementing movement curbs in some parts of the country.

"I think the market will be rapid to conclude that yesterday's modest pullback in price, provided the virus spread in China remains contained, was but a blip on the radar screen," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi in a note, citing the prospect of increased economic stimulus in the United States.

President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20 with his Democratic party in control of both Houses, has promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending.

US crude oil stockpiles likely fell for a fifth straight week, while refined products inventories were seen up last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute later on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, on Wednesday.

Brent could rise to $65 per barrel by summer 2021, Goldman Sachs said, driven by Saudi cuts and the implications of a shift in power to the Democrats in the United States. The Wall Street investment bank had previously predicted oil would hit $65 by year-end.

China Joe Biden Goldman Sachs Oil prices Brent crude Stephen Innes COVID 19 coronavirus cases Brent Axi coronavirus variants

Oil prices dip on rising virus cases; expected stock draw stems losses

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours

Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president

Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach

Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS

Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters