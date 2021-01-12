Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

(Karachi) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi will continue to experience a cold wave till January 16, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per Met Office, night time temperature in the metropolis is likely to remain between 10°C and 11°C. The Met Office has predicted cold nights in Karachi this week with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 8°C.

The weather is likely to turn cold again by the end of this month under the influence of a westerly disturbance.

In addition to this, the Met Office has said that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and north Balochistan.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the next twelve hours.

On January 2, Karachi experienced coldest day as temperature dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius under the effect of a westerly weather system.

Prior to that, it was in January 2008 that the temperature had dropped below 5.6 degrees Celsius in the port city.

Besides, the Met Office data comparing the minimum temperature recorded in January over the last 10 year shows that from seven degrees Celsius in 2011, it rose to 8.5 the next year, only to drop to 7.5 in 2013 and further falling to 6.5 degrees in 2014, until it made a significant rise again to touch 9.5 degrees in 2015. It increased by another degree to touch 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2016 and dropped again to 9.5 degrees Celsius the next year.