ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
ASC 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
ASL 23.34 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.52%)
AVN 88.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
BOP 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.52%)
DGKC 112.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-0.96%)
EPCL 49.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.43%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.69 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.99%)
KEL 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (7.41%)
LOTCHEM 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.03%)
POWER 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PPL 98.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.8%)
TRG 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 31.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,865 Increased By ▲ 21.59 (0.45%)
BR30 24,446 Increased By ▲ 179.08 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,876 Increased By ▲ 270.65 (0.59%)
KSE30 19,194 Increased By ▲ 97.6 (0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

  • Night time temperature in the metropolis is likely to remain between 10°C and 11°C
  • The weather is likely to turn cold again by the end of this month under the influence of a westerly disturbance, says Met forecast
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that Karachi will continue to experience a cold wave till January 16, local media reported on Tuesday.

As per Met Office, night time temperature in the metropolis is likely to remain between 10°C and 11°C. The Met Office has predicted cold nights in Karachi this week with temperatures ranging between 6°C and 8°C.

The weather is likely to turn cold again by the end of this month under the influence of a westerly disturbance.

In addition to this, the Met Office has said that cold and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and north Balochistan.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during the next twelve hours.

On January 2, Karachi experienced coldest day as temperature dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius under the effect of a westerly weather system.

Prior to that, it was in January 2008 that the temperature had dropped below 5.6 degrees Celsius in the port city.

Besides, the Met Office data comparing the minimum temperature recorded in January over the last 10 year shows that from seven degrees Celsius in 2011, it rose to 8.5 the next year, only to drop to 7.5 in 2013 and further falling to 6.5 degrees in 2014, until it made a significant rise again to touch 9.5 degrees in 2015. It increased by another degree to touch 10.5 degrees Celsius in 2016 and dropped again to 9.5 degrees Celsius the next year.

Cold wave weather prediction Pakistan Meteorological Department Karachi temperature influence of a westerly disturbance temperature drops

Karachi will continue to experience cold wave till Jan 16: PMD

Twitter suspends 70,000 accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content

India's army chief expects talks to resolve border crisis with China

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 41 deaths, 2,408 new infections in 24 hours

Glum mood 10 years after Tunisia protest ousted president

Trump shores up Pence ties as Democrats move to impeach

Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS

Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters