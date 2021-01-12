ANL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.75%)
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan today

  • This will be his third visit during the last two and half years.
  • Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Jan 2021

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu along with a delegation will arrive on Tuesday in Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

This will be his third visit during the last two and half years. His visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

According to Foreign Office (FO), he will meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and both sides will review the entire 'gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues'.

Cavusoglu will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi. The Turkish FM's visit to Pakistan is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, the FO said.

"The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect," FO said.

The statement further said that both countries enjoy close collaboration on issues of mutual interest at multilateral fora such as the UN, OIC and ECO. Turkey is an important member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir and 'has been consistently supporting the cause of self-determination of the Kashmiri people', FO added.

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan today

