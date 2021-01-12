ANL 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.57%)
ASC 16.69 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.89%)
ASL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
AVN 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.95%)
BYCO 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.2%)
DGKC 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.39%)
EPCL 49.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 21.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HASCOL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (8.16%)
JSCL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.81%)
KAPCO 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.67%)
MLCF 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.37%)
PAEL 41.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
POWER 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
PPL 97.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.9%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
PTC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 47.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.55%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.32%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.97%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (0.13%)
BR30 24,294 Increased By ▲ 27.09 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,748 Increased By ▲ 142.79 (0.31%)
KSE30 19,161 Increased By ▲ 64.45 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SoftBank Group sells Uber shares worth $2bn

  • By the end of March, Uber's share price had fallen below $15, from $42 on its first day of trading in May 2019.
AFP 12 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japan's SoftBank Group has sold $2 billion-worth of shares in Uber, according to a document released Monday, as it took advantage of a surge in the US ride-hailing giant's value.

An affiliate of SoftBank's Vision Fund sold 38 million shares for $53.46 apiece, according to a US stock filing on Uber's website, though it still remains the firm's main shareholder, with a 10 percent stake worth about $10 billion.

The Japanese conglomerate SoftBank has invested heavily in ride-hailing platforms worldwide in recent years, from California-based Uber to Didi Chuxing in China, Singapore's Grab and India's Ola.

It's decision to buy heavily into Uber appeared to have backfired when its price plunged following a disappointing 2019 initial public offering, before being slammed by the impact of coronavirus lockdowns devastated demand for hired transport.

By the end of March, Uber's share price had fallen below $15, from $42 on its first day of trading in May 2019.

But the outlook has brightened considerably for such platforms as demand for food delivery booms with people still stuck at home, and the US firm's share price has soared.

SoftBank Group's shares rose 0.8 percent to 8,050 yen in Tokyo morning trade.

China Yen California Tokyo SoftBank Group coronavirus lockdowns Uber app Didi Chuxing

SoftBank Group sells Uber shares worth $2bn

Indonesian divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Vast informal sector majority affected by Covid-19: PBS

Conservative social network Parler sues Amazon over web shutdown

Removal of price disparity: Hafeez asks PBS to talk to provincial govts

Don’t drag armed forces into political matters: ISPR

COAS, ISI DG meet PM

Pakistan’s first instant digital payment system launched

Nepra too forms body to probe power breakdown

Cabinet to be briefed today

Discos sell-off, management contract process expedited

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters