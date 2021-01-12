World
UK health minister confident vaccine targets will be hit
12 Jan 2021
LONDON: Britain's health minister Matt Hancock on Monday said that he was confident that ambitious COVID-19 vaccination targets would be met after reaching an average of 210,000 shots a day between Thursday and Sunday.
"We've got a continued increase in the rate of vaccination. This is happening right across all four nations of the UK," he said at a news conference of the government's target of vaccinating 15 million of the elderly, vulnerable and frontline workers by mid-February.
"It means that we are on track to meet that target. It's not going to be easy but we are going to get there."
