World
Up to 15,000 National Guard troops authorized to support Biden's inauguration
- General Daniel Hokanson told reporters that there are expected to be about 10,000 troops in the city by Saturday and would be focusing on supporting security, logistics, and communications.
11 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: The National Guard has been authorized to have up to 15,000 troops in Washington D.C. to support President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration later this month, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said on Monday.
