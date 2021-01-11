ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Federal capital records 122 fresh corona cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

APP Updated 12 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the federal capital as 122 new Corona cases were reported from the city during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 150 cases were reported on Sunday while 128 cases were reported on Saturday.

He said so far 39,242 cases were reported from the federal capital while 441 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He added 36,765 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams.

The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the city.

He said the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way.

