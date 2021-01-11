World
Erdogan says Turkey to target price stability, reforms
11 Jan 2021
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday his government would target price stability and reforms in 2021, adding that he believed Turkey had surpassed its economic growth target in 2020.
Speaking in a televised address after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said his government was preparing new steps to compensate for losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to boost the "atmosphere of trust and stability" in Turkey.
