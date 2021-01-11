Erdogan says Turkey to target price stability, reforms

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday his government would target price stability and reforms in 2021, adding that he believed Turkey had surpassed its economic growth target in 2020.

Ankara had set a growth target of 0.5% in 2020. Erdogan has also pledged a series of judicial and economic reforms to draw in investments, aiming to alleviate Turkey's recent economic woes.

Speaking in a televised address after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said his government was preparing new steps to compensate for losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to boost the "atmosphere of trust and stability" in Turkey.