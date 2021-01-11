World
Saudi welcomes US labelling Yemen rebels 'terrorists'
- It is in line with the legitimate Yemen government's calls to put an end to the activities of the militia supported by Iran.
11 Jan 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday the United States' decision to designate Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen as terrorists, as it continues to lead a military coalition supporting the government against them.
"The foreign ministry welcomes the American administration's decision to designate the Huthi militia as a terrorist organisation," reported the official Saudi Press Agency.
"It is in line with the legitimate Yemen government's calls to put an end to the activities of the militia supported by Iran."
Comments