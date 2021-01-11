First polio vaccination drive of 2021 begins across Pakistan

Pakistan's first polio vaccination for 2021 started on Monday which aims to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five in five days.

Adhering to strict coronavirus precautionary measures, around 285,000 polio frontline workers will be participating in this campaign and have started visiting parents and caregivers at their doorstep.

Stright security measures have been taken for these polio workers who will also be available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan Refugees camps and other public places for the purpose.

A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops will also be administered to children aged 6 to 59 months during this campaign. This will help build general immunity to protect them from polio and other diseases, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on National Health Services Faisal Sultan said that it is the government's aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of children. "The year 2021 presents a unique opportunity to leverage the gains made in 2020, which included the implementation of six high-quality campaigns by frontline workers who defied the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.