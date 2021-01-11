ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
ASC 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
ASL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.79%)
AVN 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.04%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.28%)
DGKC 113.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.38%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.54%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.56%)
JSCL 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.99%)
KAPCO 37.32 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.96%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
PAEL 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.92%)
PPL 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.31%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.72%)
TRG 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.23%)
UNITY 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.15%)
BR30 24,267 Increased By ▲ 59.82 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,605 Decreased By ▼ -48.92 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -27.72 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First polio vaccination drive of 2021 begins across Pakistan

  • Around 285,000 polio frontline workers will be vaccinating children in the five-day national Polio immunization drive.
  • A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops will also be administered to children aged 6 to 59 months.
Aisha Mahmood 11 Jan 2021

Pakistan's first polio vaccination for 2021 started on Monday which aims to vaccinate over 40 million children under the age of five in five days.

Adhering to strict coronavirus precautionary measures, around 285,000 polio frontline workers will be participating in this campaign and have started visiting parents and caregivers at their doorstep.

Stright security measures have been taken for these polio workers who will also be available at bus stops, railway stations, Afghan Refugees camps and other public places for the purpose.

A supplementary dose of Vitamin A drops will also be administered to children aged 6 to 59 months during this campaign. This will help build general immunity to protect them from polio and other diseases, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Imran Khan on National Health Services Faisal Sultan said that it is the government's aim is to ensure timely and repeated vaccination of children. "The year 2021 presents a unique opportunity to leverage the gains made in 2020, which included the implementation of six high-quality campaigns by frontline workers who defied the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Pakistan National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan polio vaccine polio drive Pakistan polio drive polio vaccination drive 2021 polio campaign

First polio vaccination drive of 2021 begins across Pakistan

COVID-19: Govt's plan to procure vaccine is insufficient to protect country's 220 million population

Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

NEPRA hikes up electricity rates by Rs 1.06 per unit

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters