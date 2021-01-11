ANL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
Ghandhara not planning to Introduce ISUZU MUX in Pakistan

  • “The media reports are baseless and have no legal standing,” it added.
Ali Ahmed 11 Jan 2021

While rejecting media reports, Ghandhara Industries Limited (GIL), the assembler of Isuzu products has stated it has not entered into any negotiations or contract to introduce ISUZU MUX in Pakistan.

“With reference to news circulation regarding plans to introduce ISUZU MUX in Pakistan, we would like to inform you that as of today Ghandhara Industries Limited has not entered into any negotiations or contract whether written or otherwise to introduce ISUZU MUX in Pakistan,” stated the company on Monday.

“The media reports are baseless and have no legal standing,” it added.

The statement comes after the local media reported that GIL is planning to launch MUX SUV in Pakistan. The MUX is a seven-seater midsize SUV that will compete with the likes of Toyota Fortuner in Pakistan's automobile market.

It is pertinent to inform that SUVs are increasingly becoming popular in Pakistan's auto industry with companies like Hyundai, MG Motors, KIA, Sazgar, Proton and Regal Motors all launching their SUVs in Pakistan.

Similar trends are also observed over the world, where the auto industry is moving away from sedans and hatchbacks to SUVs and crossovers.

