ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.94%)
DGKC 113.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.54%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.61%)
HASCOL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.45%)
JSCL 29.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.37%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PAEL 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.17%)
PPL 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (13.64%)
SNGP 47.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.79%)
TRG 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,850 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (0.29%)
BR30 24,367 Increased By ▲ 160.04 (0.66%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 110.5 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,172 Increased By ▲ 48.18 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars weaker as investors lured away by higher US yields

  • Yields on three-year paper was little changed at 0.12%, slightly higher than the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target of 0.10%.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars started the week with falls against the greenback on Monday, as the prospect of more stimulus for the word's largest economy and the resulting higher yields drove investors to the US currency.

The Aussie was last down 73 basis points at $0.7710 on Monday, the lowest since Jan. 5 and the second consecutive session of losses, following last week's shift in the US senate.

"The USD was supported with increasing calls for stimulus driving relative yields higher," Australia and New Zealand Banking Group analysts said in a note.

Talk of more fiscal stimulus as Democrats took control of the Senate has pushed longer-term Treasury yields to 10-month highs, giving the dollar a lift after weeks of losses.

Despite the recent falls for the Aussie, a liquid proxy for risk, its outlook remained "positive as stimulus expectations and falling volatility support the risk trade," ANZ added.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar was 57 basis points lower at $0.7197, also a weekly low.

In the bond market, price pressure by the selloff in US Treasuries continued amid wagers that more stimulus spending would lead to more borrowing and higher inflation over time.

Australian 10-year bond yields were at 1.09%, leaving them 9 basis points higher than a week ago.

Yields on three-year paper was little changed at 0.12%, slightly higher than the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target of 0.10%.

New Zealand government bonds were little changed, with yields moving less than a basis point lower at the short-end of the curve.

SENATE Aussie dollar US currency ANZ Bank New Zealand dollars Bank of Australia

Australia, NZ dollars weaker as investors lured away by higher US yields

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters