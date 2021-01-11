ANL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.93%)
BOP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
BYCO 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.04%)
DGKC 113.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.65%)
FFL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
HASCOL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HUBC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.83%)
HUMNL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (12.19%)
JSCL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.92%)
KAPCO 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (4.43%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.93%)
PAEL 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.83%)
PPL 98.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.33%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.57%)
TRG 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.89%)
UNITY 31.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.77%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.47%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (0.24%)
BR30 24,348 Increased By ▲ 141.32 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,747 Increased By ▲ 92.17 (0.2%)
KSE30 19,164 Increased By ▲ 40.43 (0.21%)
Business & Finance

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

  • Bitcoin fell as far as $33,447, its lowest since Jan. 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20% to a one-week low of $1,007.51.
Reuters 11 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Cryptocurrencies plunged on Monday, with bitcoin dropping more than 12% to a one-week low as rising US bond yields lifted the dollar broadly and hurt other safe assets that pay no income.

Bitcoin fell as far as $33,447, its lowest since Jan. 6. Ethereum which often moves in tandem with bitcoin, fell as much as 20% to a one-week low of $1,007.51.

The falls are much larger than the 1% drop that sent gold prices to a one-month low, but reflect a wider dollar bounce against major fiat currencies as the prospect of higher US interest rates tempers popular bets against the dollar.

"It's just another way of expressing a dollar view," said Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"I know it's a macro play as well, but I do think that gold and bitcoin have been used in a fairly similar capacity," he said.

Losses pared a little by lunchtime in Asia to put bitcoin at $35,192 - about 16% below a record peak of $42,000 which the world's most popular cryptocurrency hit last week.

If sustained, the drop would be the third straight session of losses since that high, which represented an almost 1,000% gain from a one-year low of $3,850 that bitcoin hit last March.

Interest in bitcoin has been soaring as institutional investors began buying heavily, viewing it as both an inflation hedge and as exposed to gains if it became more widely adopted as a digital currency.

J.P.Morgan strategists wrote on Jan. 5 that bitcoin has emerged as a rival to gold and could trade as high as $146,000 if it becomes established as a safe-haven asset.

