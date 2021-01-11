Australia skipper Paine fined for dissent in third India Test

SYDNEY: Australia captain Tim Paine was Monday fined 15 percent of his match fee after an expletive-laden rant at umpire Paul Wilson during the third Test against India in Sydney.

Paine got himself in trouble during the 56th over of India's first innings on Saturday when a DRS review went against his team and he made his displeasure known.

He was heard saying words to the effect of, "where's the f***ing consistency, Blocker?", which was reported to match referee David Boon.

Blocker is Wilson's nickname.

"Australia captain Tim Paine has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the third Test against India in Sydney," the ICC said in a statement.

Paine admitted the offence, which could have seen him fined up to 50 percent, and was also handed one demerit point.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period they are converted to suspension points, with two or more of those resulting in a ban.

It was Paine's first offence in two years.