Markets
Hong Kong stocks head into break with gains
- The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.88 percent, or 244.71 points, to 28,122.93.
11 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session Monday, building on last week's rally as investors bet Joe Biden will push through another huge US stimulus when he takes office.
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.88 percent, or 244.71 points, to 28,122.93.
Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Hong Kong stocks head into break with gains
Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally
Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday
Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes
PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts
JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack
Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group
Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault
Corrigendum
7 CPGCL officials suspended
Read more stories
Comments