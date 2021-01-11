ANL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
ASC 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.77%)
BOP 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.56%)
DGKC 113.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.11%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
FCCL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.94%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.47%)
FFL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.61%)
HASCOL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.91%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (11.55%)
JSCL 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.02%)
KAPCO 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.46%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
LOTCHEM 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.82%)
PAEL 42.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
POWER 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.54%)
PPL 98.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
PRL 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.91%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (14.55%)
SNGP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
TRG 88.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.85%)
UNITY 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,847 Increased By ▲ 10.89 (0.23%)
BR30 24,352 Increased By ▲ 144.72 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 101.12 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Increased By ▲ 49.05 (0.26%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India's Pant, Pujara fall as third Australia Test goes to wire

  • His wicket shattered a 148-run partnership with Pujara, who resumed the day on nine and slowly reached a second consecutive 50.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

SYDNEY: Australia removed the dangerous Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara before tea on day five Monday to leave them needing five wickets to win the third Test and India battling for 127 more runs to pull off an unlikely upset.

India's hopes in the final session rest on the shoulders of an injured Hanuma Vihari, whose movement is hindered after tweaking a hamstring, and their tailenders.

Vihari was not out four and Ravi Ashwin on seven as they reached 280 for five.

Australia grabbed the prize wicket of Pant for 97 as his explosive innings fell short of a century when he was caught by Pat Cummins off Nathan Lyon going for another big hit.

Josh Hazlewood bowled the stoic Pujara, who brought up 6,000 Test runs before his resistance was broken after a battling 77 off 205 balls.

India resumed at 98-2, still needing a further 309 runs after being set a huge 407 to win after Australia declared their second innings at tea Sunday on 312 for six.

No team has ever bettered 288 to clinch victory in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Australia achieving that mark against South Africa in 2006.

Australia accounted for openers Shubman Gill (31) and Rohit Sharma (52) before stumps on day four, and when Lyon got captain Ajinkya Rahane in Monday's second over without adding to his overnight four the end appeared nigh.

But Pant, who took a nasty blow to his elbow while batting in the first innings and didn't keep wicket on Sunday, surprisingly came in at number five ahead of Vihari and produced some fireworks.

He had no strapping on the hurt elbow and, after settling in and surviving a missed catch by Tim Paine on three, began to hit out, smacking a four and a six off Lyon on consecutive balls.

Batting more like it was a Twenty20 match, he then clobbered two more sixes in a row off Lyon before bringing up his third Test 50 off just 64 balls.

Paine dropped him again on 56, both times off Lyon.

He kept the scoreboard ticking over after lunch and a third Test century looked imminent only for the 23-year-old to throw his bat one time too many.

His wicket shattered a 148-run partnership with Pujara, who resumed the day on nine and slowly reached a second consecutive 50.

In the process he brought up 6,000 career runs, the 11th Indian to achieve the feat, before falling to Hazlewood.

Vihari hurt his hamstring on a quick single, adding to India's injury list. It is not clear whether Ravindra Jadeja, who has a fractured thumb, will pad up if needed after tea.

India were bowled out for 244 in their first innings in reply to Australia's 338.

australia Cheteshwar Pujara Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood Hanuma Vihari Rishabh Pant AUSTRALIA VS INDIA TEST

India's Pant, Pujara fall as third Australia Test goes to wire

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters