Jan 11, 2021
World

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

  • "The designations are intended to hold (the Huthis) accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations.
AFP 11 Jan 2021

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Sunday that the United States will designate Yemen's Huthi rebels as a terrorist group, a long-mulled move that aid groups fear will worsen a humanitarian crisis.

"The designations are intended to hold (the Huthis) accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure and commercial shipping," Pompeo said in a statement.

Yemen Huthis Secretary of State Mike Pompeo civilian populations

