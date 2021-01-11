World
Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group
- "The designations are intended to hold (the Huthis) accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations.
11 Jan 2021
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Sunday that the United States will designate Yemen's Huthi rebels as a terrorist group, a long-mulled move that aid groups fear will worsen a humanitarian crisis.
"The designations are intended to hold (the Huthis) accountable for its terrorist acts, including cross-border attacks threatening civilian populations, infrastructure and commercial shipping," Pompeo said in a statement.
Pakistan reports 32 fatalities, 1,877 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group
Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally
Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday
Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes
PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts
JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack
Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault
Corrigendum
7 CPGCL officials suspended
Read more stories
Comments