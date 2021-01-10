At UN: India fails to muster support to assume chairmanship of key subsidiary bodies

(Karachi) In yet another blow on diplomatic front, India has again failed to muster support from members at the United Nations Security Council to assume the chairmanship of Al-Qaeda/Da'esh Sanctions Committee and the Non-proliferation Committee, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

As per details, India tried hard to get the chairmanship of some of the most important subsidiary bodies and becoming the custodian of the Afghanistan file in the Security Council but it could not succeed.

India tried its utmost, until the very last moment, to get this position, lobbying intensively in New York and in the capitals of the Council's members, but it failed to convince the UNSC members.

An African diplomat said the work of the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee is too important to be given in the hands of the Indians.

Similarly, India's bid for the Non-proliferation Committee encountered resistance in the Security Council as many Western countries consider that India is not suited to head this important panel since it is not a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Last year, Pakistan submitted four listings of Indians nationals for supporting Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) in Afghanistan. But these listings were blocked by some of India’s friends in the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee. More recently, Pakistan also conveyed information on the financing and arming of the TTP and JuA, the two terrorist groups listed on the committee’s terrorism list.