ANL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 22.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 90.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 35.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 26.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 89.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Amazon pushes Parler offline after Capitol attack

  • Google pulled Parler from its app store for allowing "egregious content" that could incite deadly violence like that seen at the Capitol.
AFP 10 Jan 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon will suspend Parler, the tech giant confirmed Saturday, sending the social media network offline after it was banned by Apple and Google for allowing "threats of violence" in the wake of a deadly riot at the US Capitol.

The Parler social network has become a haven for conservatives who say they have been censored by other social media platforms.

It had soared in popularity in recent months, becoming the No. 1 free app on Apple's App Store on Saturday after the much larger Twitter decided to permanently ban US President Trump from its platform for his role in inciting violence at the Capitol.

Messages of support for the Wednesday's rioters along with calls for new demonstrations had flourished on the platform, leading Google to remove it from its app store on Friday, followed by Apple on Saturday.

Amazon then moved to wipe it from its cloud hosting Amazon Web Services, pushing it offline entirely.

In a letter to Parler first published by Buzzfeed, Amazon said the network was not acting quickly enough against violent content on the platform.

"We've seen a steady increase in this violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms of service," the letter, the contents of which were confirmed to AFP by Amazon, said.

Given the riot at the Capitol this week, the letter continued, there was a "serious risk that this type of content will further incite violence."

It will suspend the account just before midnight Pacific Standard Time on Sunday (0759 GMT Monday).

As the group hosts Parler's data on its cloud service, this should prevent it from functioning, at least temporarily.

'Threats of violence'

The founder of Parler, John Matz, confirmed on his profile that there was a possibility the network would be unavailable "for up to a week" as it searches for a new host.

"We will try our best to move to a new provider right now," he said. Amazon's decision has much more far-reaching impact than the moves by Google and Apple.

They had made it more complicated to download the Parler app, but users could still access it if it was already downloaded or if they were using an internet browser.

"We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity," Apple said in a statement Saturday.

"Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues."

Google pulled Parler from its app store for allowing "egregious content" that could incite deadly violence like that seen at the Capitol.

Angry Trump supporters swarmed the building on Wednesday as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's November 3 election win, leaving five people -- including a policeman -- dead.

Other mainstream social media networks like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch have also suspended Trump following the attack on the Capitol.

Matze has said the platform has "many options" for moving ahead.

Parler started in 2018 and was initially a home for the extreme right, but now it attracts more traditional conservative voices including Republican lawmakers.

facebook Apple Twitter Inc Snapchat Instagram Google Amazon Parler John Matz Capitol attack

Amazon pushes Parler offline after Capitol attack

Brexit deal's 'rules of origin' spark trade confusion

Indonesia finds body parts, debris, detects emergency signal of crashed jet

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack

Covid-19: Twelve key milestones

Massive breakdown: Power supply across country will be restored in next few hours: Ayub

US asks Pakistan to 'further hold Lakhvi accountable' for his crimes

Indonesia's deadliest air crashes

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters